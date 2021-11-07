Logo
US administers 429.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC
US administers 429.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker prepares a syringe with the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site operated by SOMOS Community Care during the COVID-19 pandemic in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

07 Nov 2021 05:12AM (Updated: 07 Nov 2021 05:12AM)
The United States has administered 429,442,508 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday  (Nov 6) morning and distributed 533,019,545 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 428,006,540 vaccine doses administered by Nov 4, out of 531,287,645 doses delivered, the CDC said.

The agency said 223,245,121 people had received at least one dose, while 193,627,929 people were fully vaccinated as of 6:00am ET on Saturday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 23.2 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.

Booster doses from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were authoried by the US health regulator on Oct. 20.

Source: Reuters

