US administers 442 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on May 18, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Hannah Beier)

16 Nov 2021 06:21AM (Updated: 16 Nov 2021 06:21AM)
The United States had administered 442,005,260 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 440,559,613 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Nov. 14.

The agency said 99.2 per cent of the population aged 65 years and above had received at least one dose as of 6am ET on Monday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech,, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 30.1 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were authorised by the US health regulator on Oct 20.

Source: Reuters

