US administers 503.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

The United States has administered 503,480,667 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning and distributed 609,589,955 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The agency said 242,433,620 people had received at least one dose, while 205,196,973 people are fully vaccinated as of 6am ET on Monday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

Over 66 million people received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug 13, when the US authorised a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.