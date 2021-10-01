US administers nearly 392 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

The United States has administered 391,992,662 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 473,954,085 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 391,152,574 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Tuesday out of 472,646,105 doses delivered.

The agency said 214,043,376 people had received at least one dose while 184,335,263 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 3.68 million people received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug 13, when the US authorised a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

This story corrects paragraph 3 after CDC revises tally for fully vaccinated individuals to 184,335,263 from 185,537,265.