US administers nearly 394.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines
FILE PHOTO: A nurses fills up syringes for patients as they receive their coronavirus disease (COVID-19) booster vaccination during a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination clinic in Southfield, Michigan, U.S., September 29, 2021. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

03 Oct 2021 04:22AM (Updated: 03 Oct 2021 04:22AM)
The United States had administered 394,690,283 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday  (Oct 2) and distributed 478,362,045 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 393,756,866 vaccine doses that the CDC said had gone into arms by Friday out of 477,069,555 doses delivered.

The agency said 214,870,696 people had received at least one dose while 185,143,698 people had been fully vaccinated as of 6:00am ET on Saturday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 4.74 million people have received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug 13, when the US authorised a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

Source: Reuters

