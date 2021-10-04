Logo
World

US administers nearly 396 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC
World

US administers nearly 396 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

Syringes filled with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine sit on table during vaccine clinic in Southfield, Michigan, on Sep 29, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Emily Elconin)

04 Oct 2021 03:56AM (Updated: 04 Oct 2021 03:56AM)
The United States had administered 395,934,825 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday and distributed 478,410,525 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

Those figures are up from the 394,690,283 vaccine doses that the CDC said had gone into arms by Saturday out of 478,362,045 doses delivered.

The agency said 215,233,625 people had received at least one dose while 185,492,579 people had been fully vaccinated as of 6am ET on Sunday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 5.3 million people have received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug 13, when the US authorised a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

Source: Reuters

