US administers nearly 413 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines
FILE PHOTO: A person receives a vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) following Republican Governor Greg Abbott's ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates by any entity, including private employers, at Acres Home Multi-Service Center in Houston, Texas, U.S., October 13, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

24 Oct 2021 03:34AM (Updated: 24 Oct 2021 03:34AM)
The United States has administered 412,856,169 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday (Oct 23) morning and distributed 503,521,625 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 411,963,025 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Friday out of 501,613,665 doses delivered.

The agency said 220,145,796 people had received at least one dose, while 190,402,262 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00am ET on Saturday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna MRNA.O and Pfizer-BioNTech PFE.N, BNTX.O, as well as Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N one-shot vaccine.

About 13 million people received a booster dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug 13, when the United States authorised a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

 

Source: Reuters

