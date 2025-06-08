US agents, protesters clash again in Los Angeles over immigration raids

LOS ANGELES: Federal agents clashed with angry protestors in the Los Angeles area for a second day Saturday (Jun 7), shooting flash-bang grenades into the crowd and shutting part of a freeway amid raids on undocumented migrants, reports said.

The standoff took place in the suburb of Paramount, where demonstrators had gathered near a Home Depot that was being used as a staging area by federal immigration officials, the Fox 11 news outlet reported.

They were met by federal agents in riot gear and gas masks, who lobbed flash-bang grenades and tear gas at the crowd, according to news reports and social media posts.

The immigration raids are part of US President Donald Trump's ongoing crackdown on undocumented immigrants.

The Republican was elected to a second term largely on a promise to crack down hard on the entry and presence of undocumented migrants - who he likened to "monsters" and "animals."

Following the latest clashes in Los Angeles, authorities vowed to prosecute offenders and warned of an escalating security presence.

"We are making Los Angeles safer. Mayor (Karen) Bass should be thanking us," Tom Homan, President Trump's point man on border security, said on X. "We are going to bring the National Guard in tonight."

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said multiple arrests had been made following Friday's clashes.

"You bring chaos, and we'll bring handcuffs. Law and order will prevail," he said on X.