US pledges 'flow' of aid to Gaza

RAFAH, Palestinian Territories: The United States on Sunday (Oct 22) vowed a continued flow of aid to the Gaza Strip, as a new convoy of 14 trucks entered the besieged and bombarded Palestinian enclave.

With the first of two convoys of humanitarian assistance now inside Gaza, the White House said Israel had agreed "there will now be continued flow of this critical assistance".

The United Nations estimates Gaza needs about 100 trucks a day to meet the needs of its 2.4 million residents, almost half of whom are believed to have been displaced by Israel's bombing campaign.

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said the latest delivery of food, water and medical supplies was "another small glimmer of hope for the millions of people in dire need of humanitarian aid. But they need more, much more".

The much-delayed aid began arriving Saturday under a deal brokered by US President Joe Biden with Egyptian and Israeli leaders.

On the ground, the death toll has continued to mount.

Hamas-controlled authorities in Gaza said at least 80 people had been killed and 30 homes destroyed in renewed Israeli strikes on the besieged Palestinian enclave.

An AFP journalist saw the bodies of many children on the bloodied floor of a Gaza hospital morgue.

Distraught families wept as they came to identify the dead and embrace their loved ones for the last time.

"He was a man with no record, nothing to do with the resistance," said Wael Wafi, gazing at the body of his cousin.