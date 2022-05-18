Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

US Air Force says it conducted successful hypersonic weapon test
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

US Air Force says it conducted successful hypersonic weapon test

US Air Force says it conducted successful hypersonic weapon test

The US Navy, in collaboration with the US Army, conducts a static fire test of the first stage of the newly developed 34.5" common hypersonic missile that will be fielded by both services, in Promontory, Utah, US, in this handout image taken on Oct 28, 2021. (Photo: Northrop Grumman/Handout via REUTERS)

18 May 2022 03:36PM (Updated: 18 May 2022 03:36PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
WASHINGTON: The US Air Force said on Monday (May 16) it had conducted a successful test of a hypersonic weapon, which flew at five times the speed of sound.
 
The test was conducted on Saturday off the coast of Southern California when a B-52 bomber released an Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW), the Air Force said in a statement.
 
"Following separation from the aircraft, the ARRW's booster ignited and burned for expected duration, achieving hypersonic speeds five times greater than the speed of sound," it said.
 
The United States is not alone in developing hypersonic weapons, whose speed and maneuverability make them difficult to track and intercept.
 
Russia has fired hypersonic missiles at targets in Ukraine and China has tested hypersonic weapons, US military officials have said. China's foreign ministry denied in October that it had conducted a weapons test.
Source: Reuters/nh

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us