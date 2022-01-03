US air travel still messy, with another 2,400 flights scrapped

WASHINGTON: Americans returning home from holiday travel had to battle another day of airport chaos on Sunday (Jan 2), with more than 2,000 flights cancelled due to bad weather or airline staffing woes sparked by a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Further disruptions are predicted for Monday, as a winter storm blows eastward.

As of 8.30pm GMT on Sunday (4.30am on Monday, Singapore time), 2,432 domestic flights or international ones starting or finishing in the United States had been cancelled -- almost as many as the 2,749 scrapped over the course of Saturday, said the flight-tracking service FlightAware.

That midday figure represented well more than half of the 4,079 flights cancelled around the world. Another 5,004 US flights were delayed.

Southwest Airlines, one of the hardest-hit carriers, had to cancel about 400 flights on Sunday morning, a spokesperson said in an email to AFP, adding that it expected further cancellations.

On Saturday, poor weather, much of it linked to Winter Storm Frida, forced Southwest to cancel 490 flights, most of them in the centre-north states south of the Great Lakes and reaching west to the Great Plains.

The result: Intense frustration for many travellers.