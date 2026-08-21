Democratic California state legislator Wahab wins US House of Representatives seat

WASHINGTON: Democrat Aisha Wahab, a member of the California state Senate, was projected on Thursday (Aug 20) to win a special election to fill a vacant seat in the United States House of Representatives, according to multiple US media outlets.

Wahab defeated Democrat Melissa Hernandez, an official with the San Francisco Bay Area mass transit system.

Once sworn in, Wahab, an Afghan American, will fill the seat that was held by Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell, who resigned in April amid allegations of sexual misconduct, which he denied. That will give Democrats 213 seats in the House, while Republicans will hold 218.

The solidly Democratic district is near San Francisco and San Jose.

Wahab will be the first Afghan American member of the US Congress. The progressive Democrat was also the first Muslim woman and Afghan American elected to the state legislature.

She had over 53 per cent of the votes while Hernandez secured about 47 per cent with 95 per cent of the votes tallied, according to NBC News.