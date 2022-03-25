US, allies call on Taliban to reopen girls' schools in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON: The United States and other Western countries on Thursday (Mar 24) condemned the Taliban's decision to shut girls' secondary schools in Afghanistan just hours after reopening them, and urged the hardline regime to reverse course.

The joint statement from the foreign ministers of Britain, Canada, France, Italy, Norway and the US, plus the high representative of the European Union, said that the decision on Wednesday by the Taliban will harm the group's prospects for legitimacy and Afghanistan's "ambition to become a respected member in the community of nations".

"The Taliban's action contradicted its public assurances to the Afghan people and to the international community," the Western nations said in their statement.

They called on the Taliban, which seized power last August as US forces withdrew from the country, to "urgently to reverse this decision, which will have consequences far beyond its harm to Afghan girls".

"Unreversed, it will profoundly harm Afghanistan's prospects for social cohesion and economic growth," they said.