US, allies consult but tread carefully as Russia crisis unfolds

WASHINGTON: The United States and its allies held close consultations but publicly stayed on the sidelines Saturday (Jun 24) as officials waited to see how the armed revolt by longtime Kremlin insider Yevgeny Prigozhin and his private Wagner army would play out.

As the rebel force threatened to march on Moscow - then announced a stunning pull-back - US officials carefully avoided direct comment on what some stressed was an "internal" situation in Russia, while Moscow warned them to stay out of the fray.

US President Joe Biden spoke with the leaders of France, Germany, and Britain amid concerns that Russian President Vladimir Putin's control over the nuclear-armed country could be slipping.

A White House readout of their call said they discussed "the situation in Russia," which erupted Friday after Prigozhin announced a challenge to the Russian Defense Ministry, seized control of the southern city of Rostov-on-Don and sent an armed column toward Moscow - before announcing his surprise about-face Saturday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a call with counterparts from Western Europe and Japan, with the partners pledging to "stay in close coordination," said State Department spokesman Matt Miller after the call.

Blinken reiterated in the call that US support for Ukraine "will not change," Miller added.

European Union foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell avoided direct comment on what he called an "internal" Russian issue.

But he said he had activated the EU crisis response center and was coordinating officials in the bloc ahead of a Monday meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

"Our support to Ukraine continues unabated," he added.