US, allies to meet over Ukraine invasion as conflict escalates

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden will convene a meeting of allies on Tuesday (Apr 19) to discuss the Ukraine conflict, the White House said, after Kyiv announced Russia had launched a major new offensive in the east of the country.

The meeting, announced on Biden's schedule, "is part of our regular coordination with allies and partners in support of Ukraine", an official told AFP, without naming who would be included on the video call.

It will also cover "efforts to hold Russia accountable", the White House said.

The meeting comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia, which invaded its pro-Western neighbour on Feb 24, had launched a large-scale offensive in the eastern Donbas region, a move predicted by Kyiv for weeks.