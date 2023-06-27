Logo
World

US, allies not involved in uprising against Putin: Biden
US, allies not involved in uprising against Putin: Biden

President Joe Biden walks down a corridor to his cabin on a train after a surprise visit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Kyiv. Biden took a nearly 10-hour train ride from Poland into Kyiv. Evan Vucci/Pool via REUTERS/File photo

27 Jun 2023 02:49AM (Updated: 27 Jun 2023 03:01AM)
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Monday (Jun 26) said a brief uprising by Russian mercenaries against the Kremlin is part of a struggle within the Russian system and the United States and its allies were not involved in it.

"We made clear we were not involved, we had nothing to do with this," Biden said in his first comments on the uprising by Wagner mercenaries that fizzled over the weekend.

At a White House event, Biden addressed the dramatic power struggle that erupted over the weekend when the mutineers barrelled toward Moscow only to stop before reaching the capital.

Biden said he had directed his national security team to update him on the situation "hour by hour" and to prepare for a range of scenarios, which he did not detail.

Russian intelligence services are investigating whether Western spy agencies played a role in the aborted mutiny, the TASS news agency quoted Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Monday.

Biden said he spoke with key allies on a video conference to make sure everyone was on the same page and coordinated in their response.

"They agreed with me that we had to make sure that we gave (Russian President Vladimir) Putin no excuse - gave Putin no excuse - to blame this on the West and blame this on NATO," he said.

Biden, who spoke to Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelinskyy on Sunday, said he would be speaking to him against later on Monday or Tuesday morning to make sure they are "on the same page".

He also planned to speak later with the leader of another ally whose name he did not disclose.

He said he and his team would continue assessing the fallout from the incident.

"It's still too early to reach a definitive conclusion about where this is going," he added.

He said his message to allies is "it's important that we stay completely coordinated".

Source: Reuters/ec

