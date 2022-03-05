US, allies slam Russia at UN over its seizure of Ukraine nuclear plant

As shells hit the area early on Friday, a blaze broke out in a training building - triggering a spasm of alarm around the world before the fire was extinguished and officials said the facility was safe.

Officials remained worried about the precarious circumstances, with Ukrainian staff operating under Russian control in battlefield conditions beyond the reach of administrators.

United Kingdom ambassador to the United Nations Barbara Woodward said: "It must not happen again. Even in the midst of an illegal invasion of Ukraine, Russia must keep fighting away from and protect the safety and security of nuclear sites."

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Raphael Grossi described the situation as "normal operations, but in fact there is nothing normal about this."

Thousands of people are believed to have been killed or wounded and more than 1 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russian began its invasion on Feb 24. Western nations retaliated with sanctions that have plunged Russia into economic isolation.

Russia's envoy to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia dismissed Western uproar over the nuclear power plant and called Friday's Security Council meeting another attempt by Ukrainian authorities to create "artificial hysteria".

"At present, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and adjacent territory are being guarded by Russian troops," he said.

Military operations around nuclear sites and other critical civilian infrastructure are "unacceptable" and "highly irresponsible", UN political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo told the meeting.