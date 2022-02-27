US, allies target 'fortress Russia' with new sanctions including SWIFT ban

WASHINGTON: The United States, Britain, Europe and Canada on Saturday (Feb 26) moved to block Russia's access to the SWIFT international payment system as part of another round of sanctions against Moscow as it continues its assault against Ukraine.

The measures, which will also include restriction on the Russian central bank's international reserves, will be implemented in the coming days, the nations said in a joint statement that also vowed further action to come.

"We will hold Russia to account and collectively ensure that this war is a strategic failure for Putin," the leaders of the European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, Great Britain, Canada and the United States wrote.

"Even beyond the measures we are announcing today, we are prepared to take further measures to hold Russia to account for its attack on Ukraine," they added.

The move comes after the United States and its allies slapped sanctions this week on major Russian banks as well as on Russian President Vladimir Putin himself as Moscow's forces pushed into the heart of Ukraine toward Kyiv.

"As Russian forces unleash their assault on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, we are resolved to continue imposing massive costs on Russia. Costs that will further isolate Russia from the international financial system and our economies," said Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, the European Union's executive.

