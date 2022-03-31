Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

US to allow transgender passport applicants to mark gender with 'X'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

US to allow transgender passport applicants to mark gender with 'X'

US to allow transgender passport applicants to mark gender with 'X'

A file photo of a man holding a US passport. (Photo: iStock)

31 Mar 2022 09:51PM (Updated: 31 Mar 2022 09:51PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: Americans will be able to choose a gender neutral "X" on passport applications, instead of male or female, starting Apr 11, the US government announced on Thursday (Mar 31).

This means that Americans identifying as transgender will be able to choose "X" on applications, regardless of the gender shown on their birth certificates or other previous official documents.

"For far too long, transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming Americans have faced significant barriers to travelling safely and many have not had their gender identity respected as they travel within the United States and around the world," the White House said.

"This is a major step in delivering on the president's commitment to expand access to accurate identification documents for transgender and non-binary Americans," a statement said.

The White House also said that the TSA, which runs security at airports, "is working closely with air carriers across the nation to promote the use and acceptance of the 'X' gender marker to ensure more efficient and accurate passenger processing". 

Two major domestic airlines already offer a "third gender marker option" for travelers making reservations and another will join them later this year, the White House said.

The TSA has also changed procedures in order to "remove gender considerations when validating a traveler's identification at airport security checkpoints".

Source: AFP/ga

Related Topics

United States LGBT

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us