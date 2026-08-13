US ambassador denounces settler siege as Israel dispatches troops

QUSRA: Israeli forces on Thursday (Aug 13) moved against rogue settlers who have besieged Palestinians amid unusually strong US criticism, even as Israel inaugurated a major settlement elsewhere in the West Bank.

Settlers near Nablus since Sunday have blockaded Palestinian homes, including one owned by a US citizen, with residents saying they have been cut off from food and other supplies.

The US ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, for years a staunch supporter of settlers, said there was "no excuse for such thuggish behaviour".

"Actions by those who carried out this horrific act of terror meant to intimidate and harass this family are disgusting," Huckabee wrote on X.

Huckabee said Israel had intervened at the request of the United States, its crucial ally.

The Israeli military said on Thursday it had sent forces to the area a second time, overnight, and dismantled two outposts, detaining one Israeli.

Witnesses said that the settlers remained in the area.

"The settlers are spread out in nearby areas on the adjacent hill. So far, no one has been able to get food and supplies to us because the area is completely sealed off by the army," said Aisha Hassan, trapped in one of the besieged houses.

The mayor of Qusra, Abdel Azim Wadi, said that the Israeli military had issued temporary eviction orders for the besieged Palestinian homes as it pursues the settlers.

A day earlier, troops had taken down most of a tent but settlers defiantly remained at the site with blankets.