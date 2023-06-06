US and China officials held candid, productive talks: Washington

BEIJING/WASHINGTON: A senior US diplomat held candid and productive talks on Monday (Jun 5) with Chinese officials, the State Department in Washington said, despite some criticism that his visit to China coincided with the anniversary of Beijing's 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown.

Chinese state media Beijing Daily on Tuesday described the meeting as a frank, constructive and fruitful discussion on promoting Sino-US relations and properly managing differences.

The visit to Beijing by Daniel Kritenbrink, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, followed China's snub last week of US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who had sought a formal meeting with his Chinese counterpart.

Kritenbrink, US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns and National Security Council official Sarah Beran met with Chinese foreign ministry officials Ma Zhaoxu and Yang Tao, the State Department said in a statement.

"The two sides had candid and productive discussions as part of ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication and build on recent high-level diplomacy between the two countries," the statement said, adding that they exchanged views on the bilateral relationship, cross-strait issues and other matters.

"US officials made clear that the United States would compete vigorously and stand up for US interests and values," it said.

The Beijing Daily reported that China also stated its "solemn" position on major issues including Taiwan, and both sides agreed to maintain communication.