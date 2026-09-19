US and Denmark reach deal on Greenland, Trump says

WASHINGTON: The United States, Denmark and Greenland have entered into an agreement that will see the US develop a significant military presence on the island, while prohibiting US adversaries from building their own bases there, Donald Trump said on Friday (Sep 18).



In a Truth Social post, the US president wrote that no US enemies would be able to make sensitive investments on the island without the approval of the United States and that the agreement had no expiry date.

"At my direction, we worked with representatives of Denmark and Greenland to guarantee that the United States will forever have the complete ability to do what is necessary in Greenland in order to secure and defend the security of Greenland, and the United States of America," Trump wrote.



"Additionally, from now on, no US adversary can ever have a base in Greenland, have a military presence in Greenland, or make sensitive investments in Greenland, without our express written approval."

Earlier on Friday, Reuters exclusively reported that the US and Greenland were closing in on a deal that would result in an increased US military presence, but would stop well short of Trump's long-held dream of acquiring the island for the United States.

Trump's Friday announcement suggests he was nonetheless pleased with the outcome of the negotiations, and that he may not revive his territorial claims, at least in the near future. He said, without elaborating, that the US would soon be rolling out a large military presence on the island, which already hosts one Space Force base in its remote northwest.

"This is a dream come true for the United States of America," Trump wrote.

The Danish prime minister's office said on Friday that the agreement would strengthen North Atlantic and Arctic security.



Greenland, Denmark and the United States expect to sign a deal next week to strengthen security in the Arctic and the North Atlantic region, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Friday.

"I am pleased that there is a prospect of a good agreement for Greenland, the Kingdom of Denmark and the United States," she said in a statement, adding that the agreement would be signed on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.



The Greenland security deal reached by the US and Denmark guarantees that China and Russia cannot set up bases there, a US State Department official said Friday.

"The agreement explicitly guarantees the United States the complete ability to do what it deems is necessary in Greenland in order to secure and defend the American continent, including permanent access, basing, and overflight rights," a State Department official said on condition of anonymity.

"This agreement guarantees that China and Russia cannot have a base in Greenland, they cannot send troops to Greenland, and the necessary mechanisms are in place to prevent investment in sensitive sectors."