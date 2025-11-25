US and Kyiv discuss reworked plan to end Ukraine war

KYIV: US and Ukrainian officials said on Monday (Nov 24) they had drafted a refined framework for ending the war with Russia, after talks in Geneva produced a revised version of a US plan that Kyiv and its European allies had criticised as too favourable to Moscow.

In a joint statement, Washington and Kyiv said the updated approach was the result of Sunday’s discussions in Switzerland, although neither side released specifics. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his delegation was returning to Kyiv to report on the outcome.

US President Donald Trump hinted at movement in the talks, writing on Truth Social that “something good just may be happening”.

Later at the White House, spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said a “couple of points of disagreement” remained but added that Washington was confident they could be resolved. She said no meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy had yet been scheduled.

Zelenskyy said in his nightly address that the new draft includes “correct” elements, but that sensitive topics would require direct discussion with Trump.