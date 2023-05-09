US announces US$1.2 billion in new military aid for Ukraine

WASHINGTON: The United States on Tuesday (May 9) announced a new US$1.2 billion security assistance package for Ukraine to boost the country's air defences and provide it with additional artillery ammunition.

Ukraine is readying for a highly anticipated spring offensive against invading Russian troops, but the latest assistance will not immediately arrive on the battlefield as it must still be procured from the defence industry or partners.

This avoids depleting US stocks but means the assistance will take longer to reach Kyiv than equipment drawn directly from existing American military inventories.

The package underscores the continued US commitment to Ukraine "by committing critical near-term capabilities, such as air defence systems and munitions, while also building the capacity of Ukraine's armed forces to defend its territory and deter Russian aggression over the long term," the Defense Department said in a statement.

It features unspecified air defence systems and munitions as well as equipment to integrate Western systems with Ukraine's existing gear, which is mainly of Soviet vintage.

Ukraine's air defences have played a key role in countering Russia's invasion, preventing Moscow's forces from gaining control of the skies and helping shield the country against missile and drone attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday thanked the United States for a new US$1.2 billion security assistance package, describing it as a "sign of solidarity" on the day Europe celebrates peace and unity on the continent.

"We appreciate this sign of solidarity with Ukraine shown on a symbolic day for us - Europe Day and the Day of Victory over Nazism in WWII. Together we're moving towards a new victory!" Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.