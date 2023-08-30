Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

US announces US$250 million in new military aid for Ukraine
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

US announces US$250 million in new military aid for Ukraine

US announces US$250 million in new military aid for Ukraine

Airmen with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron use a forklift to move 155mm shells ultimately bound for Ukraine, on Apr 29, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. (Photo: AP/Alex Brandon)

30 Aug 2023 04:31AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: The United States on Tuesday (Aug 29) announced a new package of military assistance to support Ukraine that includes additional air defence and artillery munitions, mine clearing equipment and medical vehicles.

The latest package includes additional mine clearing equipment, missiles for air defence, ammunition for artillery and HIMAR (High Mobility Artillery Rocket) systems, and over three million rounds of small-arms ammunition, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

"The United States and our allies and partners will stand united with Ukraine, for as long as it takes," Blinken said.

The equipment is funded through money previously approved by Congress.

More than US$43 billion in US military aid has been provided to Ukraine since Russia's invasion began in February 2022. President Joe Biden earlier this month asked Congress to approve an additional US$24 billion in assistance.

Both Democrats and Republicans in Congress have backed Ukraine aid, but some far-right Republicans - especially those allied with former President Donald Trump - want to pare back assistance.

Ukrainian troops began a counteroffensive in the east and south in early June but have made slow progress through Russian minefields and trenches blocking their southern push. 

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Ukraine United States Ukraine invasion

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.