US announces US$250 million in new military aid for Ukraine

WASHINGTON: The United States on Tuesday (Aug 29) announced a new package of military assistance to support Ukraine that includes additional air defence and artillery munitions, mine clearing equipment and medical vehicles.

The latest package includes additional mine clearing equipment, missiles for air defence, ammunition for artillery and HIMAR (High Mobility Artillery Rocket) systems, and over three million rounds of small-arms ammunition, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

"The United States and our allies and partners will stand united with Ukraine, for as long as it takes," Blinken said.

The equipment is funded through money previously approved by Congress.

More than US$43 billion in US military aid has been provided to Ukraine since Russia's invasion began in February 2022. President Joe Biden earlier this month asked Congress to approve an additional US$24 billion in assistance.

Both Democrats and Republicans in Congress have backed Ukraine aid, but some far-right Republicans - especially those allied with former President Donald Trump - want to pare back assistance.

Ukrainian troops began a counteroffensive in the east and south in early June but have made slow progress through Russian minefields and trenches blocking their southern push.