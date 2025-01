US announces US$306 million in new bird flu funding

Given these shortcomings, infectious disease epidemiologist Meg Schaeffer of the SAS Institute told AFP: "In my opinion, avian influenza is going to become either a pandemic or a virus... that will become a very widespread and significant health issue for us in the next one to two years."She urged raw milk consumers in particular to "take a pause on that consumption" Adding to concerns, a virus sample from a critically ill patient in Louisiana has shown signs of mutating to better adapt to human airways, although there is no evidence it has spread beyond that individual, health authorities said last week.Researchers are also closely monitoring the growing number of bird flu infections in cats, which could expose humans through close contact.