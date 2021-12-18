US appeals court reinstates COVID-19 vaccine-or-test rule for workplaces

President Joe Biden unveiled in September regulations to increase the adult vaccination rate as a way of fighting the pandemic, which has killed more than 750,000 Americans and weighed on the economy.

Companies such as United Airlines have used mandates to increase the number of vaccinated employees, often with only a small number of workers refusing the shots.

Republicans, conservative groups and trade organizations sued over the OSHA rule, arguing the agency overstepped its authority.

The rule set a Jan 4 deadline for compliance, although it unclear if that will be enforced because the rule was blocked for weeks.