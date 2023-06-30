US approves ammunition, parts to Taiwan

WASHINGTON: The United States said on Thursday (Jun 29) it planned to sell US$440 million in ammunition and parts to Taiwan, its latest effort to boost the self-ruling island's defence as tensions simmer with China.

The sale is comparatively small in scale and does not expand the range of US weaponry to Taiwan, but comes as the United States and China move delicately to stabilise their turbulent relationship.

In a notification to Congress, the State Department said it would sell US$332.2 million in 30mm ammunition and related equipment to Taiwan and US$108 million in spare and repair parts for wheeled vehicles and weapons.

The sales will help Taiwan "maintain a credible defensive capability" but "will not alter the basic military balance in the region," it said.

The sale "will help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance and economic progress in the region," it said.