US approves sale of US$7.4 billion in bombs, missiles to Israel

The war has devastated much of Gaza - a narrow coastal territory on the Mediterranean - resulting in the displacement of much of its population, but a ceasefire has been in effect since last month, bringing a halt to the deadly conflict and providing for the release of hostages seized by Hamas.In response to concerns over civilian deaths, then-president Joe Biden's administration blocked a shipment of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel - larger than those in the latest proposed sale - but his successor Donald Trump reportedly approved the shipment after returning to office.While the State Department has approved the sale of the bombs and missiles, the transactions still need to be approved by Congress, which is unlikely to block the provision of the weapons to Washington's closest ally in the Middle East.