Acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle said in a post on X that the operation was "a HUGE success."



"We are watching EPA's MASSIVE sensor array throughout the area closely, and there are no readings so far above 0.0," Telle said, referring to the Environmental Protection Agency.



EPA chief Lee Zeldin said on CNN that sampling showed there was "no detection" of lead for now.



The detonation of the explosives was initially scheduled for Nov 20 but was postponed for three days, after which Trump paused the operation pending a court decision and approval from the state's incoming governor, Rob Sand.

"EXTENSIVE PROTECTIVE WORKS"

The court cleared the way for the detonation in a ruling on Monday evening, while Sand said the same day that the "administration should make this decision based on the information they have from the people they brought in to do the job months ago".



Colonel Aaron Teller, who led the explosives experts who carried out the detonation, said the last major disposal of lead azide occurred in 1977, when some 7,000 pounds of the substance were destroyed in an open-air blast in Colorado.



Teller said in that case, 75 per cent of the lead particulate remained at the site even with no mitigation measures, and that steps were taken to better contain it in the Iowa detonation.



"There's extensive protective works around those two bunkers, earthen-filled barriers that extend well above the tops of those magazines," Teller told journalists ahead of the detonation.



There was also a vent in the protective works designed to send material released by the blast into an uninhabited area on the grounds of the ammunition plant.



Large water tanks were installed at the site to contain the explosion and keep lead particulate from entering the atmosphere, Teller said, while the Army also sought to curb the blast and the material it released by flooding the exterior of the magazines with a foam material.