US Army Secretary Driscoll submits resignation: White House

WASHINGTON: US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll has submitted his resignation, the White House confirmed on Monday (Aug 31), following reports of tensions with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Asked about a Wall Street Journal report that Driscoll had resigned, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly did not deny it.

"Driscoll has been highly effective in advancing President Trump's agenda to Make America Strong Again at the Department of the Army," Kelly said.

She cited his "outstanding leadership" during US military operations, "restoring an emphasis on readiness and lethality, assisting with negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, and more".

She added: "The United States Army is more powerful than ever thanks to his work alongside the Commander-in-Chief and Secretary of War."

If accepted, Driscoll's resignation would mark the latest departure of a senior military leader under President Donald Trump's administration.

A former law school classmate of Vice President JD Vance, Driscoll had reportedly benefited from their friendship within the administration, but clashed with Hegseth.

An Army veteran who served in Iraq, Driscoll ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2020 and later advised Trump's 2024 reelection campaign.

With the Iran war entering its seventh month, the resignation could effectively leave the Army without permanent civilian or uniformed leadership. Hegseth fired Army Chief of Staff Gen Randy George in April and has yet to nominate a permanent successor.