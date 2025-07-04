US arrests, seeks to deport Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr

NEW YORK: US immigration authorities have arrested Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in Los Angeles and plan to deport him, they said on Thursday (Jul 3), just days after he lost a high-profile bout to American rival Jake Paul.

The US Department of Homeland Security said Chavez was determined to be in the country illegally last week after he made fraudulent statements on a 2024 application for permanent residence. He is married to a US citizen, it said. Michael Goldstein, a lawyer for Chavez, said more than two dozen immigration agents arrested the boxer at his home in the Studio City area of Los Angeles on Wednesday.

"The current allegations are outrageous and appear to be designed as a headline to terrorise the community," Goldstein said.

Homeland Security said that the 39-year-old boxer, son of Mexican world champion fighter Julio Cesar Chavez, is suspected of ties to Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel, which Washington has designated a foreign terrorist organisation.

His wife, Frida Munoz Chavez, was previously married to the son of former Sinaloa cartel leader Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, who is serving a life sentence in a US prison. The son, Edgar, was assassinated in 2008.

Chavez is the target of a Mexican arrest warrant on allegations of involvement in organised crime and firearms trafficking, DHS said.

In Mexico, Chavez' family said in a statement they "fully trust in his innocence".