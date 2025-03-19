US attorney general calls Tesla vandalism 'domestic terrorism'

WASHINGTON: United States Attorney General Pam Bondi said that a recent spate of attacks on Tesla property, owned by Elon Musk - a key ally of President Donald Trump - was akin to terrorism and vowed to impose severe punishments on perpetrators.

"The swarm of violent attacks on Tesla property is nothing short of domestic terrorism," Bondi said in a statement on Tuesday (Mar 18).

She said the Department of Justice has already charged "several perpetrators with that in mind", including some cases that involve charges with five-year mandatory minimum sentences.

"We will continue investigations that impose severe consequences on those involved in these attacks, including those operating behind the scenes to coordinate and fund these crimes," she said.

Billionaire Musk is one of Trump's closest advisers, as well as top financial donor, and is spearheading highly controversial attempts to slash entire US government departments as part of what he says is a cost-and-fraud-cutting drive.

Tesla share prices have plunged as the brand's image suffers from the fallout.