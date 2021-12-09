US authorises AstraZeneca COVID-19 treatment in some cases

WASHINGTON: US health authorities on Wednesday (Dec 9) authorised the use of synthetic antibodies developed by AstraZeneca to prevent COVID-19 infections in people who react badly to vaccines.

It was the first time the Food and Drug Administration has given emergency authorisation for such a purely preventative treatment.

The FDA warned the drug Evusheld is "not a substitute for vaccination in individuals for whom COVID-19 vaccination is recommended" and can only be authorised for people who have a weakened immune system or those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons, such a strong allergic reaction.

In those cases, the drug can be administered to people aged 12 and up.

Evusheld combines two types of synthetic antibodies (tixagevimab and cilgavimab), and is given as two intramuscular injections, one straight after the other. These antibodies help the immune system fight off the virus by targeting its spike protein, which allows it to enter cells and infect them.

The FDA said that the treatment "may be effective for pre-exposure prevention for six months".

It cannot be administered to someone who is already infected with the virus, the FDA said, although AstraZeneca is testing it for such treatment.

Side effects may include an allergic reaction, bleeding from the injection site, headache, and fatigue.