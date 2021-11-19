US authorises COVID-19 boosters for people aged 18 and above

WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday (Nov 19) authorised Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters to all people aged 18 and older, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.

Boosters were previously available to the immune compromised, over 65s, people at high risk of severe disease and people in high risk occupations.

The decision "helps to provide continued protection against COVID-19, including the serious consequences that can occur, such as hospitalisation and death", said acting FDA commissioner Janet Woodcock.

"This emergency use authorisation comes at a critical time as we enter the winter months and face increasing COVID-19 case counts and hospitalisations across the country," added Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel.

The FDA said it based its decision on strong immune response data from hundreds of people dosed with the two vaccines.