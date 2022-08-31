US authorises Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine boosters retooled for Omicron

The US Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday (Aug 31) authorised the retooled COVID-19 booster shots of both Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech that target the currently dominant BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants of the coronavirus.

Both vaccines also include the original version of the virus targeted by all the previous COVID-19 shots as the country prepares for another vaccination campaign in the fall season.

As a single dose, Moderna's vaccine is authorised for those aged 18 and above, while Pfizer's bivalent candidate is for those aged 12 and above.

The US government has purchased 175 million doses of the booster shots in an effort to stave off the worst effects of a potential surge in new infections as schools reconvene and people spend more time indoors as the weather grows colder.