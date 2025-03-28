US auto tariffs shake global industry as higher prices, job losses loom

"There are no 'winners' in the absolute - only relative winners, with a significant amount of cost set to be introduced into the industry," Barclays analysts said in a note, calling Trump's tariffs a "more draconian outcome than most anticipated."



Proponents of Trump's efforts, including the US United Auto Workers, say the United States should be focused on boosting domestic production, though the process of moving facilities would likely take years, during which costs will rise and production could drop.

The American Automotive Policy Council, which represents the Detroit Three automakers, said late on Wednesday that "US Automakers are committed to President Trump’s vision of increasing automotive production and jobs in the US and will continue to work with the Administration on durable policies that help Americans."



The AAPC added that it is "critical" that the tariffs are implemented in a way that avoids price hikes for consumers.



It may take some time before dealers and consumers see major shortages. Dealers had an average of 89 days of supply on their lots in early March, according to Cox Automotive data. Some consumers have been trying to secure purchases before prices start to rise.