US-backed group extends closure of Gaza aid sites

GAZA CITY: A US- and Israeli-backed group operating aid sites in Gaza pushed back the reopening of its facilities set for Thursday (Jun 5), as the Israeli army warned that roads leading to distribution centres were "considered combat zones".

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) closed its aid distribution centres after a string of deadly incidents near sites it operates that drew sharp condemnation from the United Nations.

Israeli bombardment on Wednesday killed at least 48 people across the Gaza Strip, including 14 in a single strike on a tent sheltering displaced people, the civil defence agency said.

A day earlier, the civil defence and the International Committee of the Red Cross said 27 people were killed when Israeli troops opened fire near a GHF site in southern Gaza. The military said the incident was under investigation.

Britain called for an "immediate and independent investigation", echoing a demand from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

UK Middle East Minister Hamish Falconer said the deaths of Palestinians as they sought food were "deeply disturbing", calling Israel's new measures for aid delivery "inhumane".

Israel recently eased its blockade of Gaza, but the UN says the territory's entire population remains at risk of famine.