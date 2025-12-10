US backs Japan in dispute with China over radar incident

WASHINGTON: The United States has, for the first time, criticised China for aiming radars at Japanese military aircraft during a training exercise last week, incidents that the Asian neighbours have given differing accounts of amid escalating tensions.

The run-in near Japan's Okinawa islands comes after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi triggered a dispute with Beijing last month with her remarks on how Tokyo might react to a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan.

China claims democratically governed Taiwan and has not ruled out using force to take control of the island, which sits just over 100km from Japanese territory and is surrounded by sea lanes that Tokyo relies on.

"China’s actions are not conducive to regional peace and stability," a State Department spokesperson said late on Tuesday (Dec 9), referring to the radar incident.

"The US-Japan Alliance is stronger and more united than ever. Our commitment to our ally Japan is unwavering, and we are in close contact on this and other issues."

Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara welcomed the comments, saying they "demonstrate the strong US-Japan alliance".

China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Japan, late on Tuesday, scrambled jets to monitor Russian and Chinese air forces conducting joint patrols around the country.

MOST SERIOUS INCIDENT IN YEARS

The Chinese fighter jets aiming their radars at the Japanese planes on Saturday was the most serious run-in between the East Asian militaries in years.

Such moves are seen as a threatening step because they signal a potential attack and may force the targeted plane to take evasive action. Tokyo blasted the moves as "dangerous".

Beijing, however, said that the Japanese aircraft had repeatedly approached and disrupted the Chinese navy as it was conducting previously announced carrier-based flight training east of the Miyako Strait.