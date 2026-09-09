US to ban Canadian motorcycle, dairy, alcohol imports as trade war sizzles

WASHINGTON: The United States banned a broad swath of Canadian alcoholic beverages, motorcycles and dairy products from import on Tuesday (Sep 8), sharply escalating an already acrimonious trade spat.

The import bans, which go into effect on Sep 29 and were published on the White House's website, came after Canada's own retaliatory tariffs on US goods took effect after midnight on Tuesday (Sep 8).

Those Canadian levies themselves followed 50 per cent tariffs that the United States imposed on some US$20 billion of Canadian goods last month, after several rounds of negotiations collapsed.

The breakdown has widened a rift between the longtime allies, who have blamed each other for the failed talks, and spurred Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to urge a further shift away from Canada's biggest trading partner.

"We have everything we need to pivot and prosper," Carney said on Tuesday in a video posted on YouTube after the tariffs came into effect.

"That pivot will come at a cost. There's always a cost to action. But it doesn't come close to the cost of standing still," he said.

The US bans appeared to cover most alcohol products, including beer and various types of wine, whisky, bourbon, rum, vodka, vermouth, tequila, mezcal, and brandy.

The dairy ban covers whey protein, invert molasses, cane molasses and non-alcoholic beer, per notices on the White House's website.

In addition to the import bans, various cheese products were added to a list of products subject to a 50 per cent tariff, but not banned outright. Some paper, aluminium, wood, furniture, lighting and other products were also added to the list.

A US official said President Donald Trump's pre-existing threat to increase tariffs on Canadian autos from 25 per cent to 50 per cent on Jan 1 remained in effect.

The official added that US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer had spoken with Dominic LeBlanc, Canada's minister responsible for bilateral US trade, over the past couple of days, and the pair were expected to speak again in the coming days to see if there was an alternative path for the two countries.