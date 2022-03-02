US to ban Russian flights from American airspace: Officials

WASHINGTON: The US government is set to announce a ban on Russian flights from American airspace following similar moves by the European Union and Canada, government and industry officials told Reuters.

The precise timing is unclear but is expected within the next 24 hours, the sources said.

Late on Tuesday, United Airlines said it has temporarily suspended flying over Russian airspace, joining other major US carriers who have taken the step after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The White House, which declined to comment, held extensive talks with US airlines in recent days.

United had been continuing to fly over Russian airspace to operate some flights to and from India in recent days. Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and United Parcel Service all confirmed this week they had halted flights over Russia.