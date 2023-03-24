TikTok ban will make US-China tensions 'even worse', analysts say

SINGAPORE: A United States ban on TikTok will further strain already deteriorating ties between Washington and Beijing, political analysts said on Friday (Mar 24).

For the world's largest tech market to outlaw the use of the popular Chinese-owned app will carry significant implications and make "the bilateral relationship, which is already in bad shape, even worse", according to Dr Chen Gang, assistant director of the East Asian Institute at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

He told CNA that against the backdrop of geopolitical competition, a ban would signal that the US was ready for tougher measures on China's tech presence in its backyard.

Other Chinese platforms like WeChat or Alibaba may face a similar fate due to the same issues cited by US senators calling for the TikTok ban, the senior research fellow added.

“Relations have been deteriorating and I’m not sure we've seen the bottom yet,” said Assistant Professor Benjamin Ho of Nanyang Technological University’s S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

“The frenzy over TikTok reflects the American thinking that time is not on their side when it comes to containing China.”

On Thursday (Mar 23), TikTok CEO Chew Shou Zi testified for over five hours before the US House Energy and Commerce Committee.

The Singaporean repeatedly denied that the video app shares data or has connections with the Chinese Communist Party, and argued the platform was doing everything it could to ensure the safety of its 150 million American users.

“The question is whether the PRC (People’s Republic of China) state wishes to back a single firm,” said Associate Professor Chong Ja Ian from NUS’ department of political science.

He noted that in the wake of Mr Chew’s testimony, there seemed to be "little trust” in TikTok’s assurances over securing user data.

Ahead of the congressional hearing, China's commerce ministry said possible US plans to force a TikTok sale would "seriously damage the confidence of investors from all over the world", and that Beijing would oppose any such move.

Lawmakers cited these comments during Mr Chew’s testimony as proof that TikTok could not be separated from the Chinese government.

On Friday, Beijing also said it "attaches great importance to protecting data privacy".

China "has never and will not require companies or individuals to collect or provide data located in a foreign country", said foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning.