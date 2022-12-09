US basketball star Brittney Griner arrives home after Russia prisoner swap

WASHINGTON: American basketball star Brittney Griner arrived in the United States on Friday (Dec 9) morning after she was released from a Russian prison in exchange for an arms dealer known as the "Merchant of Death."

Griner, 32, who was arrested in Russia in February on drug charges, was seen by an AFP reporter walking across a runway after her plane landed in San Antonio, Texas.

She was expected to be transferred to a nearby military facility for medical checks, US media reported.

Griner was exchanged in Abu Dhabi on Thursday for Viktor Bout, a 55-year-old Russian national who was serving a 25-year sentence in a US prison.

In footage released by Russian state media, Griner, shorn of her distinctive dreadlocks, and a relaxed and animated Bout could be seen crossing paths on the airport tarmac and heading towards the planes that would take them home.

President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he had spoken to her and that she was in "good spirits" after suffering "needless trauma".