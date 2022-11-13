US President Biden seeks North Korea strategy in talks with Japan, South Korea

Phnom Penh: US President Joe Biden will seek ways to rein in Pyongyang after its barrage of missile tests in talks with South Korean and Japanese leaders on Sunday (Nov 13), a day before a high-stakes encounter with China's Xi Jinping.

A record-breaking spate of launches by North Korea in recent weeks has sent fears soaring that the reclusive regime will soon carry out its seventh nuclear test.

The White House says Biden will press China to curb Pyongyang's activities when he holds his first face-to-face meeting with Xi on Monday on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Indonesia.

Biden will meet his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday to discuss ways to address the threat posed by North Korea's "unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs", the White House said.

The three-way meeting on the sidelines of an East Asia Summit in Phnom Penh comes after a flurry of tests by North Korea earlier this month, including an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Pyongyang ramped up its launches in response to large-scale US-South Korean air exercises, which North Korea described as "aggressive and provocative".

Biden will use his closely watched talks with Xi on Monday to urge China to use its influence as North Korea's main ally to press Kim Jong Un's regime to cool down.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the president would not make demands but would warn Xi that further missile and nuclear build-up would mean the United States boosting its military presence in the region 6 something Beijing bitterly opposes.

"North Korea represents a threat not just to the United States, not just to (South Korea) and Japan but to peace and stability across the entire region," Sullivan told reporters.