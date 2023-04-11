US starts week of courting Asian partners after Taiwan flare-up

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will discuss growing military ties with the Philippines on Tuesday (Apr 11) before heading to Vietnam and Japan days after a new flare-up of tensions with China over Taiwan.

The Philippines, Vietnam and Japan all have longstanding territorial disputes with China that have grown more intense in recent years as Beijing flexes its muscle.

Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin will meet jointly in Washington with their Philippine counterparts in the first such joint talks in seven years between the United States and its former colony.

Last week, the Philippines announced four more military bases that US forces will be able to use, including one on the northern Luzon island, just 400km from Taiwan - a stark shift from a previous push by Manila to improve ties with China.

After condemnation from Beijing, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos said that Manila would not take "any offensive actions" from the four bases, as well from five others agreed to with Washington in a 2014 agreement.

"If no one is attacking us, they need not worry because we will not fight them," Marcos told reporters Monday.

Months earlier, the United States reached a separate agreement with Japan, a fellow ally on the other side of Taiwan, to disperse US forces across the southern island of Okinawa, another move seen as preparing for a potential Chinese move on Taiwan.