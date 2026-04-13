Deadline passes for US blockade of Hormuz, Iran threatens to retaliate against Gulf neighbours

WASHINGTON: The deadline passed on Monday (Apr 13) for the start of a US military blockade of ships leaving Iran's ports, and Tehran threatened to retaliate against ports of its Gulf neighbours after weekend talks on ending the war broke down.

Oil prices surged, with no sign of a swift reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to ease the biggest ever disruption in supplies.

Since the war started on Feb 28, Iran has effectively shut the strait to all vessels except its own, saying passage would be permitted only under Iranian control and subject to a fee.

US President Donald Trump said Washington would block Iranian vessels and any ships that paid such tolls and that any Iranian "fast-attack" ships that went near the blockade would be eliminated. US Central Command said the measure would take effect from 10am ET (10pm Singapore time) on Monday.

NATO allies including Britain and France said they would not be drawn into the conflict by taking part in the blockade, stressing instead the need to reopen the waterway, through which about one-fifth of the world's oil normally passes.

A ceasefire that halted six weeks of US and Israeli airstrikes looked in jeopardy, with only a week left to run. Washington said Tehran rejected its demands at weekend talks in Islamabad, the highest-level discussions since Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution.