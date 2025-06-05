Anger as US blocks Gaza ceasefire resolution at UN Security Council

UNITED NATIONS: UN Security Council members criticised the United States on Wednesday (Jun 5) after it vetoed a resolution calling for a ceasefire and unrestricted humanitarian access in Gaza, which Washington said undermined ongoing diplomacy.

It was the 15-member body's first vote on the situation since November, when the US - a key Israeli ally - also blocked a text calling for an end to fighting.

"Today, the United States sent a strong message by vetoing a counterproductive UN Security Council resolution on Gaza targeting Israel," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement after Wednesday's 14 to 1 vote.

He said Washington would not support any text that "draws a false equivalence between Israel and Hamas, or disregards Israel's right to defend itself.

"The United States will continue to stand with Israel at the UN."

The draft resolution had demanded "an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza respected by all parties".

It also called for the "immediate, dignified and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas and other groups", and demanded the lifting of all restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Hamas, whose unprecedented attack inside Israel on Oct 7, 2023 sparked the war, condemned the "disgraceful" US veto, reiterating accusations of "genocide" in Gaza, something Israel vehemently rejects.

The veto "marks a new stain on the ethical record of the United States of America," the group said in a statement, accusing Washington of "legitimising genocide, supporting aggression, and rationalising starvation, destruction, and mass killings".