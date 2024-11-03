US bomber joins air drill with South Korea, Japan

SEOUL: South Korea, Japan, and the United States on Sunday (Nov 3) conducted a joint air drill involving a heavy bomber, Seoul's military said, in response to North Korea's latest long-range missile test.

The exercise took place three days after Pyongyang launched one of its most powerful and advanced solid-fuelled intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), which experts say could reach targets in the mainland US.

The drill mobilised the US' B-1B bomber, South Korea's F-15K and KF-16 fighter jets, and Japan's F-2 jets, Seoul's military said.

"The exercise demonstrates the commitment of the ROK-US alliance to integrated extended deterrence in response to the advancing nuclear and missile threats from North Korea," said South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff in a press release.

During the aerial manoeuvre, South Korea and Japan's jets escorted the US strategic bomber to a designated location south of the Korean peninsula, "demonstrating an overwhelming capability to swiftly and accurately strike simulated targets," it added.

The B-1B Lancer is a supersonic heavy bomber known for its high-speed performance with a payload of 34,000kg of munitions, including both conventional and precision-guided weapons.