US border czar Homan defends immigration crackdown on Somalis in Minnesota

WASHINGTON: White House border czar Tom Homan on Sunday (Dec 7) defended President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown in Minnesota, saying the state is home to a large illegal Somali community despite local officials' comments that the vast majority of Somalis in the US are American citizens.

Homan denied, however, that the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement had stepped up its deportation campaign in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area in response to Trump's comments last week about Somali immigrants, whom the president called "garbage" that should be removed from the country.

Homan also said ICE agents are not targeting people based on their appearance.

"I'm not aware of what President Trump was thinking when he said that", Homan told CNN's "State of the Union" program. "But I agree with President Trump. From day one, he has said we are concentrated on public safety threats and national security threats".

"We also know there's a large illegal Somali community there, that there's a large illegal alien community there", he said, without providing evidence. "We're going to arrest every illegal alien that we find there".

US Representative Ilhan Omar, the Minnesota Somali community's most high-profile member and a target of Trump's ire, on Sunday reiterated her criticism of the president's comments about Somalis.

"It's completely disgusting", Omar told the CBS "Face the Nation" program, echoing comments she made to Reuters earlier this week. "These are Americans that he is calling garbage, and we feel like there is an unhealthy obsession that he has on the Somali community and an unhealthy and creepy obsession that he has with me".