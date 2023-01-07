Logo
World

US Bradley vehicles are exactly what Ukraine needs, says Zelenskyy
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy sings the national anthem during a session of the Ukrainian Parliament, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine Dec 28, 2022. (Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)

07 Jan 2023 05:17AM (Updated: 07 Jan 2023 05:22AM)
A US commitment to supply Kyiv with Bradley Fighting Vehicles for the first time is exactly what Ukraine needs, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address on Friday (Jan 6).

Zelenskyy said the formal announcement showed his visit to Washington last month had produced concrete results. The weapons are part of a new US$3 billion US weapons aid package for Ukraine that is set to be announced later on Friday.

"For the first time we will receive Bradley armoured vehicles - this is exactly what is needed," Zelenskyy said, thanking US President Joe Biden and the US Congress.

Zelenskyy - who has been pressing allies relentlessly to send more weapons - also thanked Germany, which will send Marder Infantry Fighting Vehicles and a Patriot air-defence.

"So, as of now, there are more air defence systems, more armoured vehicles, western tanks - which is a first - more cannons and shells ... and all this means more protection for Ukrainians and all Europeans against any kind of Russian terror," he said.

Source: Reuters/nh

Related Topics

Ukraine invasion

